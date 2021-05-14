A Federal lawmaker, Chief Sam Onuigbo has called on Nigerians to put aside sentiments and resist any attempt to destroy the unity of the Nation.



Onuigbo, representing Ikwauno/Umuahia North/Umuahia South Federal Constituency, Abia, made the appeal while speaking with journalists in Umuahia after commissioning a 500 KVA transformer at Oboni-Upah in Ikwuano Local Government Area.



He said that considering the growing insecurity in the country, it had become imperative to uphold the unity of this country because Nigerians have lived and worked together for decades as one.



Onuigbo stressed the need for holistic approach to achieve peace, unity and economic development in Nigeria.



“Let us put aside our individual, religious or ethnic differences.Whatever we can do in our individual, community positions, let us work together.



“If things break down beyond here, it is not going to be comfortable for anybody,” he said.



The two-term lawmaker urged journalists to project those aspects that are capable of unifying the country and “making us pull from the brink.”



Meanwhile, Onuigbo said he was able to attract the electricity project to Usaka-Ukwu, Ndiokoro, Ndieke and Oboni-Upah villages of Ikemba Autonomous Community through the Rural Electrification Agency of the Federal Government.



He said that the electricity project, which included the mounting of concrete poles and high tensions wires, was valued at about N40 million.



Onuigbo said that much effort was put in to ensure its completion, adding that it was one of the things the people earnestly wanted as they had not had light before.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elated natives, who sang joyfully and danced to welcome Onuigbo, thanked him for alleviating their sufferings through the electricity supply.



Chief Sunday Iroegbu, the traditional ruler of the autonomous community, expressed appreciation, stressing that the electricity project was first of its kind in the history of the community.



“Onuigbo has done so much for us and we cannot thank him enough. We have not had light for decades in this community.



“This is the first time we are witnessing something like this and we are very happy. We are now enjoying uninterrupted power supply,” he said.



Also, Mr Joe Irohibe, a community leader in Oboni-Upah, thanked the lawmaker, adding that the electricity supply had attracted their young men and artisans to come home.



The youth leader of autonomous community, Mr Sunday Ajaka described Onuigbo as a true lawmaker who has the interest of his people at heart.



“He has done far beyond what others who had gone there before him had not be able to achieve,” Ajaka said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

