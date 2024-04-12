Onu served selflessly, believed in party supremacy– APC chieftain

Chief Hycienth Ngwu, a stalwart of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-East, has described late Ogbonnaya Onu as a leader who served selflessly and one with a firm belief in party supremacy,

Ngwu, a former South-East Publicity Secretary of the ruling APC, said this in a condolence message issued to newsmen in Enugu on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the late Onu served as the first civilian governor of Old Abia ,

He died on Thursday morning in Abuja,aged 72, after battling an undisclosed illness.

Ngwu, who is a foundation member of the APC, said that Onu lived a simple life and always practised what he preached.

He said: “It is indeed devastating and heartbreaking to learn of the passing of one of the most consistent and pragmatic Igbo politicians.

“Onu, apart from being a former governor of Abia State, Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, was also a National Chairman of the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), an APC National leader, and a presidential aspirant.

“Throughout his political career, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu remained consistent in his belief in party supremacy, supremacy of collective aspirations and selfless service to all and sundry.”

The APC chieftain called on Nigerians to celebrate his lofty ideals, “while we mourn his demise”.

“And in so doing, pray that the living should learn from his lifestyle and selfless service to humanity.

“We have lost a true Nigerian,” he said.

(NAN)

By Stanley Nwanosike