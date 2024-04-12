Onu: Nigeria lost astute leader—Ex ANPP governorship candidate

Chief ABC Lemchi, former Imo governorship candidate, on Friday said that Nigeria has lost an astute leader who epitomized humility and peace with the death of Dr Ogbonnaya Onu.

Lemchi contested the election in 2011 as the candidate of All Nigeria People`s Party when late Onu was the national chairman of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, former Governor of Ebonyi and former Minister of Science and Technology died on Thursday after a brief illness.

Lemchi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the late politician led a life worthy of emulation.

He described Onu as a gentleman who promoted national unity and peace until his death.

“Ogbonnaya Onu is exceptional with his uncommon gentility, humility and peaceful disposition.

“His is a different specie of politician whose death has left a vacuum in the Nigerian political space,” he said.

Lemchi, who regretted the death of the former minister, called on Nigerian politicians to embrace Onu’s style of politics.

According to him, Onu was a selfless politician who detested political acrimony and violence.

Lemchi prayed God to grant Onu’s immediate family and loved ones the fortitude to bear the loss, adding that Nigeria has lost a gem. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh