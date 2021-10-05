Onu advocates use of Afro-centric innovations

The Minister Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu has advocated for the use Afro centric technological innovations, to exploit the nation’s natural resources and boost the country’s economic fortunes.

Dr. Onu made this known when he received the management STK BIOTECH, led by its CEO, Engr. Stanley Ukaga.

STK BIOTECH is an indigenous company that has developed breakthrough products for the treatment infectious and non-infectious diseases, as well as the treatment and management Covid-19.

Afro-centric technology according to Dr. Onu will help exploit the nations natural resources and get a breakthrough in finding solutions to cure various disease ravaging the world.

He further stated that this was the reason why executive order 5 was signed by Mr. President to build a knowledge based economy.

He charged the nations professionals to go further into clinical trials to enable them have influence not only in Africa but globally.

The Minister expressed satisfaction that the Ministry’s Agencies are into research and that is why FMSTI is ready to collaborate with them to ensure that can be a leading nation in area disease cure.

The minister also commended STK biochemical group for their various achievements and assured them that the Ministry will collaborate with them in order to find solutions and cure to various diseases, ranging from COVID-19, and others.

Earlier, the director production, STK BIOTECH Prof. Kenneth Yongabi informed the minister that the essence their visit is to seek the ministry’s collaboration in Afro Centric Technology and to forge ahead with their clinical trials so as to get solutions to diseases ravaging the country.

He further emphasised the need for development of indigenous models for scientific innovations.

