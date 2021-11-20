ONSA, stakeholders advocate localisation of PCVE policy framework in Nigeria

Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) has advocated localisation of Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism (PCVE) in state and local levels in the country.

The Head, Strategic Communications, Counter Terrorism Centre, ONSA, Mr Ozoya Imohimi, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

Imohimi said that ONSA, in collaboration with the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) and ActionAid Nigeria held a two-day National Conference on the localisation of PCVE policy framework in Abuja.

He said the 2-day conference with the theme, ‘Scaling up by tracking down -the localisation of the PCVE Policy Framework and National Action Plan’ brought together major actors in PCVE space in Nigeria.

Imohimi added that the conference also enabled them to share experiences, approaches, and challenges as well as discussed the potential for replication in different contexts.

According to him, the overall objectives of the event were to provide a platform for multi-stakeholder learning and the development of recommendations, using the experience of a range of national, state-level and civil society practitioners.

He said that operationationalising the PCVE policy framework in Nigeria at state and local levels, as well as facilitating development of localised action plans was also discussed.

“The workshop enabled various stakeholders to appraise the implementation of the National Action Plan since coming into being in August, 2017.

“Also, the knowledge-based gathering provided opportunity for actors to come up with recommendations that are believed to fast-track the development of State and Local level Action Plans on PCVE,” he said.

He said that participants at the event who promised to leverage on the experiences gained to scale-up interventions on PCVE in their domains were drawn from critical stakeholders from the Northeast, Northwest, North Central, Traditional leaders, Faith-based organisations, CSOs among others. (NAN)

