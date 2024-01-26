Onne Customs collects N313bn, scores 93 per cent on target

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Onne, Area 11 Commandin Rivers, generated N313 billion, accounting for 93 per cent of its 2023 target.

Mr Baba Imam, Comptroller of the Command, announced this on Friday while commemorating the World Customs Day at the command’s cooperate office in Onne, Rivers.

Baba said as at Dec. 31, 2023, out of its N336 billion target, the command realised N313 billion, representing more than N71 billion increase over its 2022 revenue.

According to the comptroller, the year’s theme – Customs engaging traditional and new partners with purpose – had offered an opportunity for the agency to further educate stakeholders.

He also said that the event provided a platform to educate partners on their various roles towards enhancing successful operations of the organisation.

“There can neither be efficient customs service nor effective trade facilitation without engaging our partners whose contributions are crucial to our achievements.

“Customs cannot operate in isolation, hence, the theme for this year’s celebration; the theme stresses the need for interagency and interdepartmental collaboration in the successful delivery of the customs service,” the Comptroller said.

He also assured on leveraging on the policy driven leadership of the country’s Controller-General, Mr Bashir Adeniyi.

He said Adeniyi was committed to ensuring consistency of stakeholders engagements and the sustainability of such engagements.

He noted that such engagements had, overtime the time, continued to create serene business environment devoid of rancour as well as erasing circumstances that could impede smooth global trade.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since 1983, International Customs Day celebration had been commemorated on Jan. 26.

NAN also listed significance of the celebration to include promoting awareness, recognising customs officials, enhancing cooperation, highlighting challenges/priorities and straightening trade facilitation by the customs organisation.

Highlights of the event were remarks from the various agencies and stakeholders at the command.(NAN)

By: Ikuru Lizzy

