Only unity among the Yoruba will ensure development- Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde has said that the Yoruba people must remain united if they hope to achieve the much-desired growth in the South West.

The Governor, who was represented at the public presentation of an autobiography titled Awo, by his Deputy, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, said that without unity there cannot be development.

The book was translated by to Yoruba by Mr. Alao Adedayo, the Publisher of Alaroye Newspaper.

The Governor, according to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, decried the security challenges in the Yoruba speaking states and in the nation in general.



According to him, collaboration and exchange of ideas among the South West States would enhance efforts geared towards tackling the insecurity.



He also urged the Yoruba to remain, united, adding that by speaking in one voice the forces of darkness attempting to overwhelm the region would be defeated.

Also speaking at the public presentation, the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi (III), said that vices such as kidnapping, harassments from herdsmen and other criminality have enveloped Yoruba land.



He said: “What is worrisome is that most of the herdsmen perpetrating these criminal activities are alleged to be non-Nigerians, but migrants from some West African countries.



“The Yoruba are proud of their harmonious relationship with indigenous Fulani.”



The monarch also stated that the solution to the current security challenges lies in restructuring of our federal system, noting that the central government was is too powerful.

In his contribution at the event, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said that the Yoruba were against Federal Government’s proposed cattle ranches in the South West states and other Yoruba- speaking towns and villages in Kogi and Kwara states.



He also cautioned Governors of the South West states against ceding any portion of their for the purpose of Cattle ranch adding that everyone must close ranks to tackle insecurity.



Some of the dignitaries at the event include the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Alaafin of Oyo, Prof. Bamiji Akintoye, a representatives of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Chief Kessington Adebutu, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and the Chairman of African Newspapers of Nigeria, PLC, Ambassador Tokunbo Awolowo Dosunmu among many other Yoruba leaders.

Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

