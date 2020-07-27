Only schools designated as WASSCE centres will re-open – FG

Share the news













The Federal Government on Monday said only schools designated as centres for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and in respect of the exiting classes would re-open.

Minister of State for Education, Mr Emeka Nwajiuba, said this at the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

”All primary schools and all other classes were excluded,” he said.

Nwajiuba said that WAEC had agreed that only exams peculiar to Nigeria would be taken from Sept. 5 to Sept. 14, while exams common to all West Africa countries would proceed from Sept. 17.

He said that Nigeria would domesticate its own time-table for the exams, while revision classes would start from today.

Nwajiuba also said a report on state’s preparedness was expected on July 31, which would inform which centres would open and how they would open and to address all gaps.

He noted that all state Governors, Commissioners for Education and all other stakeholders had given their commitment to provide teachers, while WAEC would provide invigilators to ensure seamless conduct at the centres. (NAN)

