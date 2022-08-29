Only PSC has constitutional power to recruit for Nigeria Police – Commissioner

By Monday Ijeh

Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Commissioner representing the Organised Private Sector in the Police Service Commission (PSC), says the commission has the sole constitutional power to recruit for the Nigeria Police.

Nnamani, also representing the South East geopolitical zone in the commission, said this while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja.

He said the recent advertisement calling for applications from qualified Nigerians for recruitment into the Constables cadre of the Nigeria Police was approved by the Plenary of the Commission.

According to him, the decision to place the advertisement cannot be overridden by any member of the commission, including the chairman.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that, in a reaction to the advertisement, the Nigeria Police urged the public to disregard it, adding that the force had not commenced its recruitment process.

The Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi had in a statement, said the advertisement had no connection with the Nigeria Police or being in tandem with the Police recruitment process.

He said the Nigeria Police had not commenced recruitment process for the 2022 batch of Constables, contrary to the advertisement placed by the PSC.

Nnamani said the advertisement was placed to commence recruitment process in strict adherence to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Paragraph 30, Part 1 of the 3rd Schedule of the 1999 Constitution provides that the Commission shall have powers to (a) Appoint persons to offices (other than the office of the Inspector -General of Police) in the Nigeria Police Force.

“The provision also empower the commission in (b) to dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over persons holding any office referred to in sub-paragraph (a) of this paragraph,” he said.

The commissioner said the Court of Appeal in its judgment of Sept. 30, 2020, in a case between PSC and the Nigeria Police Force, reiterated the powers of the Commission over Police recruitment.

Nnamani said the decision of the court followed combined provisions of various sections of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) that empowered PSC to undertake appointment and promotion in the Nigeria Police.

He said the appellate court, in the judgment, held that the PSC was the sole statutory body exclusively empowered and responsible for the appointment and promotion in the Nigeria Police.

Nnamani said the court also held that dismissal and exercise of disciplinary control over persons holding or aspiring to hold offices in the Nigeria Police Force was the responsibility of PSC.

He said the judgment held that the only exception was the appointment of

the Inspector -General of Police (I-G).

According to him, it is imperative to restate that the judgment of the Court of Appeal is the law today in Nigeria until it is reversed by the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

“From the above constitutional provisions and the judgment of the Court of Appeal, it is obvious and incontrovertible that the PSC is right and legally empowered to commence the 2022 recruitment process for constables.

“It is also worthy of note and encouraging that the advertisement has continued to receive massive response from Nigerian youths who are desirous of a career in the Nigeria Police Force.

“At the last check, over 40,000 applicants have successfully applied to be considered to serve their nation,” he added.

He said the publication by the Nigeria Police over the commencement of the recruitment process would not constitute any impediment to the ongoing exercise.

“Any publication that is not authorised by PSC with respect to the recruitment of Constables and Cadets for the Nigeria Police is not only illegal, null and void, but will also be contemptuous of the Court of Appeal judgment. (NAN)

