Only new party can solve Nigeria’s problems – Obasanjo

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Party(APC) can’t solve the problems of Nigeria.

Obasanjo, who lamented that the two leading parties have failed Nigerians woefully, urging Nigerians to give a new party the chance in the next election to change the fortune and narrative of the country.

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), Presidential Candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo made this known shortly after a close door meeting with the former president in his Penthouse at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said according to Obasanjo only the leadership of new party could save the country from its various challenges especially insecurity and the economy which PDP and APC had failed to resolve in the past.

Adebayo said that ex-president advised him to do his best to make SDP stronger, as the party was on the right part and if eventually his party emerged the winner in the presidential election he would do everything possible to support him both within and outside Nigeria

He said that the purpose of his visit to Obasanjo was to seek his support and prayers towards his presidential ambition, adding that as a former lawyer to his farm, his visit was more of a family as well as political too.

The presidential candidate said “We are here to see Baba (Obasanjo) being a national figure, also the longest serving leader, if there is a Mr. Nigeria, Baba is Mr. Nigeria. So we are here to discuss about the country. Also, to do the rally of our party, we have seen traditional rulers and you know you can’t come here without seeing Baba and we are the ones who gain from it because we learnt a lot, about governance and we are encouraged that we are on the right part.

“Basically, he (Obasanjo) said we should make our party stronger and we are on the right direction Baba is of the view that the solutions to Nigeria problem will not come from the old party, but from the new party and we should do our best and he wish us well and promised that if we win the election, he will give us all the assistance that is needed” he added.

Adebayo, who is in accompany with the prominent members of the party including the governorship candidate of the party in the state, Engr. Tony Ojeshina and its State Chairman Yinka-Ola Williams, visited Obasanjo, promised to eradicate poverty in Nigeria.

He said that poverty is the main reason some Nigerians engaged in criminal activities, including kidnapping, terrorism, killing and other social vices, noting that if he becomes the president, Nigeria would be corrupt-free.

The Presidential Candidate, however, faulted the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari on crude oil theft and high profile debt, saying that he would not rest until Nigerians have a government that could fulfill all the promises made in Nigeria constitution

Earlier, he visited three traditional rulers in Abeokuta, Ogun State including the Traditional and Paramount Ruler of Egbaland Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo; the Olowu of Owu, Oba (Prof) Saka Matemilola and the Olubara of Ibara, Oba Jacob Omolade to seek their supports and blessings on his ambition.