Only national chairman, national secretary can authenticate membership cards- PDP

By Emmanuel Oloniruhua

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says only its national chairman and the national secretary that are vested with power to authenticate party membership cards.

The party made the clarification in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Saturday.

The party stated this while making clarification on the membership eligibility to participate in congresses to elect the three-man ad hoc delegates who shall in turn elect party candidates for the 2023 general elections.

It stated that the clarification became necessary following reports of misinterpretation in some chapters, particularly in Lagos State, where some party stakeholders are reportedly demanding that membership cards have to be authenticated.

It stated that the stakeholders were reportedly demanding that membership cards had to be authenticated by ward chairmen before the holders were eligible to participate in the three-man ad hoc congresses schedule for Saturday, April 30.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the only authority vested with the power to authenticate party membership cards for eligibility to participate in congresses, including the three-man ad hoc delegate congresses, are the national chairman and the national secretary through their signatures on the cards.

“The PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended) in Chapter 2, Part 1, Article 8(7) is clear in providing that “the nembership card shall be produced by the National Headquarters and authenticated by the National Chairman and the National Secretary.”

The party said that PDP members holding membership cards duly authenticated by the national chairman and national secretary did not require any further authentication.

“No further authentication is required by ward chairmen or any other officer of the party at any level whatsoever before they can participate in the three-man ad hoc delegate congresses and party primaries.

“A member with a duly authenticated membership card by the national chairman and national secretary and who is up to date in his financial obligation to the party shall be eligible to participate and vote in the three-man ad hoc delegate congress.”

The party advised all party leaders, critical stakeholders and members to note accordingly.(NAN)

