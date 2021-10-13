Only credible state congress can save Lagos PDP from crisis-Chairmanship aspirant

Mr Philip Aivoji, a PDP chairmanship aspirant for Lagos State, has said only credible state congress by the party would save the party from crisis.

Aivoji made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos ahead of the party’s state congress, which would hold on Oct. 16.

According to him, the party should entrench justice, fairness and discipline if it must win the state in 2023.

“As the main opposition party, PDP must do things differently this time by not imposing leaders on other members.

“The PDP should allow members to elect the party officers to steer its affairs because the imposition of leaders has been the cause of discordant tunes and infighting in the party.

“If there is free, fair and credible congresses, winners will be magnanimous in victory and the losers will also be sportsmanly, working with whoever wins.

‘We must allow the delegates to determine those who will lead in the interest of the party. That is the only way to have the peace needed for the progress of the party,” he said.

On his goals if elected the chairman of the party, Aivoji, who was a former commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Tourism for Lagos State, said he would return all aggrieved members to the party.

He said he would build the party from the grassroots and win Lagos State for PDP.

“I will bring back everyone that have been disappointed by the leadership of the party for whatever reasons.

“I know how to re-organise the party; I know the route of Lagos State and the people to contact to win elections for PDP in Lagos State,” he said.

According to him, ward executives will be trained and several directorates will be created to strengthen the party.

He assured that no one would be treated unjustly because where there was no peace and there would be no unity. (NAN)

