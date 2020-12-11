Only counsel, parties, accredited journalists will be allowed in courtroom for Sowore’s trial – Judge orders

“I am inclined to grant the application in line with COVID-19 protocol,” she said.

Delivering a ruling, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, noted that accredited journalists were not excluded from the court.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sowore and Bakare were, on Feb. 13, rearraigned on a two-count charge of treasonable felony, against the initial seven-count charge filed against them in Sept. 2019.

A Federal High Court inAbuja, on Friday ordered that only the counsel, parties involved and accredited journalists would be allowed into the courtroom in the trial of trial of Convener, #RevolutionNow Movement, Omoyele Sowore.

She adjourned the matter until Jan. 25, Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 for trial continuation.(

Earlier, Mr Rasheed Olawale, first prosecution witness told the court that no revolution took place in the country on Aug. 5, 2019.

Olawale, who is a Department of State Services (DSS) operative, told Justice Ojukwu when he was being cross examined by Sowore’s lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, at the resumed trail.

Although in the new charge, the offences bordering on fraud, cyber-stalking, among others, were removed, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) accused them of staging “a revolution campaign on 5th day of August, 2019, tagged, #RevokutionNow, aimed at removing the president during his term in office by unconstitutional means.

At the resumed trial, Olawale said he was a member of the team that arrested Sowore on Aug. 3, 2019 in the midnight at Montana Hotel, Lagos.

When Falana asked why was he not arrested in the day time, the PW1 said Sowore was arrested having identified his location because he was not stable in a place.