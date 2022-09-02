Only APC can address Benue developmental challenges: Official

By Nicholas Dechi

Mr Tersoo Kula, the media aide of Rev. Hyacinth Alia, the Benue governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says only the party can address the state’s developmental challenges.

Kula said this in a statement on Friday in Makurdi, saying that the state was in dire need of a governor who could fix its developmental challenges in 2023.

He said that the state had been faced with progressive retrogression in recent times due to bad governance, saying that most agencies that were driving development were no longer operational.

He listed a few of them to include Agricultural Development Corporation, Benue Tractor Hiring Agency, Taraku Mills among several others.

“The state needs a governor who will be selfless and detach himself from corruption.

“So, it is only Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia, the governorship candidate of APC that will be able to address the state’s challenges adequately.

“Alia is selfless as he has proven overtime to be compassionate, very disciplined and focused.

“Throughout his evangelical journey, he lived his life working and caring for the downtrodden and he is known as a friend of the sick, destitute and aged,” Kula said.

He said that Alia was not only intellectually equipped, emphasising that he was also well prepared for the task.

“He has innovative ideas that if given a chance, he will practically take Benue out of the pathetic situation and make it a state to be envied amongst states in the country,” he said. (NAN)

