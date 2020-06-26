Only 20 councillors will attend Nsukka LGA chairman swearing-in – Gov. Ugwuanyi

Share the news













Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has said that only the 20 Councillors would attend the swearing-in of Mr Cosmas Ugwueze, as substantive chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area on Monday.Mr Chidi Aroh, Enugu State Commissioner for Information said in a statement on Friday.The governor confirmed that Ugwueze would be sworn in as substantive chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of the state.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ugwueze was the Vice Chairman of the Local Government till the death of his Chairman, Mr Patrick Omeje, on June 16.

Ugwuanyi said that only the councillors and the substantive chairman were invited to the burial.According to him, the event will be in line with the protocols and regulations of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.”Following the death of the chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area, Mr. Patrick Omeje, a substantive chairman has been announced.”In keeping with the advice of the State Attorney General of the state, Miletus Eze, will on June 29, swear in the Vice Chairman of Nsukka LGA, Mr Cosmas Ugwueze, as the substantive chairman of the council.”This event will hold at the Executive Council Chambers, Lion Building, Government House, Enugu, at 2pm, ” he said. (NAN)

Related