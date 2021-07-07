Online Voter Registration: Kogi Central CSO Group expresses delight over turnout

By Chimezie Godfrey

A group, Kogi Central Civil Society Organizations (KC CSOs) has expressed delight over the impressive turnout in the ongoing Online Voter Registration in state.

This was made known known in a statement signed by the Chairman, Strategic Advocacy Group (SAG) for Kogi Central, Mr Mohammed Attah.

According to him, the Advocacy group expressed happiness that their efforts to help address challenges faced by individuals in the process of registration has proved to be helpful.

The Group therefore urged the citizens to sustain the momentum as they encouraged those who are yet to register to do so.

The Group stated,”Following the commencement of INEC‘s Online Voter Registration, we have to express our happiness with the turnout so far. As at 7am on Tuesday 6th of July 2021, findings revealed by INEC showed that a total of 259,713 individuals have made use of the services rendered by the portal (e.g. voter transfer, requests for replacement of PVCs, etc.).

“Following the above, the onus rests on us as citizens of Nigeria to sustain the momentum achieved so far. No longer should we remain in the shadows when the time comes to exercise our electoral right.

“As part of our mandate, the Strategic Advocacy Group for Expansion of Polling Units in Kogi Central in collaboration with Sanusi Ohiare Foundation devised a Citizen Support Centre to help address challenges faced by individuals in the process of registration. This initiative has proved to be helpful so far,” the Group stated.

The Coalition thanked coordinators, ward representatives and other stakeholders for their invaluable contribution to achieving this result.

“We would also like to thank Dr. Sanusi Ohiare, Mal. Kabir Omeiza, our representatives from all the Civil Society Groups across Kogi Central, the SAG Local Government Coordinators and Ward Representatives for the selfless job done so far.

“Then, we must commend the people of Kogi Central for answering the nation’s clarion call, with a record of 12,342 new registrants.

“We also want to charge others who are yet to register to help move the nation away from the predicament of voter apathy. The first step towards achieving this is to register on INEC’s portal.

“Should you be facing any challenges in making use of INEC’s portal, do not hesitate to contact any member of SAG,” the group stressed.

