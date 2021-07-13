Online supplementary list of recruitment ‘fake’, not from us, Navy warns 

The Nigeria Navy (NN) has described as ”” a purported sectional list of supplementary candidates in its recruitment trending online and amplified by an online of questionable integrity.

The of Information, Naval Headquarters, Cdr Suleman Dahun, who gave the warning in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, said for the avoidance of doubt, the list was and did emanate from the NN headquarters.

The , therefore, advised Nigerians to treat the list as ”a pitiable ploy of mischief makers and idle minds intent on creating ill feelings amongst the Nigerian public thereby stoking sectional and religious sensibilities”.

He added the NN was currently exploring legal means of seeking redress over the mischievous story.

Dahun advised members of the public to visit www.joinnigeriannavy.com for authentic information on NN recruitment exercises. (NAN)

