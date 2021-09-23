Online registration: INEC urges applicants to verify names at LGA area offices in C’River

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Cross River Office, has urged Registrants in the Online Voter Registration Exercise in the State to check their names in the 18 Local Government Areas where they registered.

Dr Cyril Omorogbe, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the State, stated this on Thursday in Calabar in a statement made available to journalists.

He said that the first quarter schedule of the Online Pre-Registration and In-Person Registration (Physical Appearance) which started on June 28, 2021, and July, 26, 2021, respectively, have ended.

“And in compliance with the law, display of Register of new Voters will be carried out in the 18 Local Government Area Offices of the Commission in the State from 24 September to 30 September, 2021, ” he said.

According to him, this is to allow for public scrutiny, during which citizens might make claims and objections in the published Register.

“By this Display, citizens are expected to assist the Commission by identifying ineligible registrants on the list.

“Ineligible registrants include foreigners and Nigerians below the age of 18.

“Cross River citizens should also assist the Commission to identify multiple registrants and deceased persons so that they can be removed from the register,” he said.

The REC noted that the display would also give registrants the opportunity to check if the details they filled in their forms during registration are correct.

He further informed the public that the collection of Permanent Voters’ Cards for the first quarter of Registration would be at the Local Government Area Offices at a date to be announced by the commission.

Omorogbe also appealed to eligible persons in the state who are yet to register, to come out and register during the Second Quarter of the exercise which begins on October 4, 2021. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...