Online publishers forum sets agenda for Tinubu administration

by Olawale Alabi

The Abuja Online Publishers Forum (AOPF) has advised the Bola Tinubu administration to roll out urgent palliative measures nationwide to cushion the negative effects of the current economic crisis.

The Forum, in a letter to congratulate Tinubu and jointly signed by its Chairman, Martins Odiete, and Secretary, Shola Akingboye, said such palliative measures must be in the short to medium term.

While using the opportunity of the message to set agenda for the new administration, AOPF commended President Tinubu on his long walk to victory.

”You have fought through thick and thin with the dint of hard work and resilience demonstrated during campaigns which culminated into the hard-earned victory.

“We are aware of the roles you played in bringing Nigeria together in the wake of the June 12, 1993 election crisis which threatened the peaceful co-existence of Nigeria.

”There is also the role President Bola Tinubu, with other pro-democracy stalwarts, played in the fierce battle against military dictatorship in the struggle for democracy in Nigeria.



“Now, you must act as a transformational leader by etching your name in gold in the history of the country,” the Forum said..

It then urged the President to be magnanimous in victory, and work with all patriots, irrespective of political divide.

“Nigeria at the moment is divided across ethnic lines. At AOPF, we cannot but urge you to bring back the lost glory of Nigeria as one undivided nation.”

AOPF also urged President Tinubu to strengthen the electoral process which brought him to power by reviewing the Electoral Act, in order to bequeath a trusted and improved process.

“This will place Nigeria among truly democratic nations of the world.”

It also advised that the tenets of federal character and inclusion must be upheld to the letter fully in distributing appointive positions without sacrificing competence and patriotic character.

“Let there be equal rights for all religions, ethnicities, gender and other representations in the public service, military and security agencies.”

The Forum further stated that Nigerians look forward to stable electricity, quality education, and affordable and quality healthcare for all, among other basic necessities under Tinubu’s watch.

“Key among expectations of all Nigerians is a secure nation. Let the security of Nigeria be the administration’s priority, a nation where Nigerians can sleep with two eyes closed while businesses thrive for economic growth,” it added.

While commending the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for “the peaceful conduct of the last general elections as observed”, the Forum however urged the electoral umpire to be more proactive.

“Ensure that future elections are free of rancour, as witnessed in the last general election.”

OAPF did not fail to admonish other candidates in the February and March 2023 elections on their conduct going forward.

”Those who are still in court need to be patriotic in words and deeds as they seek redress over any grievances through democratic means in the interest of the nation,” it stated.(NAN)