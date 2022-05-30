Onjeh gets APC senatorial ticket for Benue South

By Onyeje Abutu-Joel

The immediate past Board Chairman of the Projects Development Institute (PRODA), Mr Daniel Onjeh on Monday, emerged the winner of the Benue South side district’s ticket on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He polled 127,090 votes to beat his closest rival, Mr Austin Oleho who polled 2, 917 votes.

Declaring Onjeh the winner in the direct primary election, the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Mr Moses Mkeenem, said that he won based on the voting results received from six out of the nine local government areas that comprise Benue South.

“The six local government areas that have submitted their voting results are Ado, Apa, Otukpo, Okpokwu, Ogbadibo and Oju.

“Results from the remaining three local government areas; namely Agatu, Obi, and Ohimini have yet to be received by the Electoral Committee due to alleged disruptions in the electoral processes in those areas by thugs suspected to be loyal to one of the aspirants in the election.

“However, the results received by the Electoral Committee indicated that 132,700 voted at the primary election, representing about 70 per cent of the total of 199,553 registered voters in the primary election.

“Hence, the committee’s decision to announce Onjeh the winner of the primary election,” Mkeenem explained.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three other aspirants, Mr Nelson Alapa, Mr Jacob Ajene, and Mr Ejeh Joseph Ekwote, polled 1,313, 1,016 and 364 votes respectively.

With this result, Onjeh would be squaring-up against other candidates, most prominently the incumbent senator representing Benue South, Mr Abba Moro, who is the candidate of the PDP in the 2023 general elections.

Briefing newsmen shortly after he was declared winner, Onjeh stated that he accepted his victory with the greatest measure of gratitude and humility.

He enjoined all APC stakeholders in Benue South to join hands with him to work for the victory of the APC at all levels in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Onjeh particularly solicited the support of his opponents in the primary elections, whom he described as popular leaders with massive followership in their respective domains and across Benue South.(NAN)

