Onitsha traders cry out to Anambra Govt. to save thier shops from gully erosion

Traders at Glorious Market, Independent Market, Progress Market and Haruna Street Market in Onitsha have cried out to the Anambra Government to save their shops from being submerged by gully erosion.

The President General of the markets, Chief Eric Uwaoma, made the call while conducting newsmen round the portions of the markets in the commercial city on Wednesday.

According to Uwaoma, if urgent action is not taken, the shops of about 4000 traders in the markets will be submerged at the peak of this year’s rainy season.

“So far, over thirteen traders have lost their shops to the gully erosion. About 4000 traders in the markets may lose their shops if nothing is done to check the erosion,” he said.

The president general said that half of the shops in Haruna street market had been destroyed by erosion and a small portion of the street remained passable for only pedestrians.

He appealled to Gov. Willie Obiano, Commissioner for Commerce, Trade and Wealth Creation, Chief Uchenna Okafor and the President General of Anambra State Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA, Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu to come to the traders’ aid.

“We appeal to our able governor, Obiano, to, as a matter of urgency, save the roads and the shops from being submerged by the erosion now that the rainy season is not at its peak,” he pleaded. (NAN)