Onitsha roads need repairs before Yuletide, FRSC tells Works Ministry

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has urged the Federal Ministry of Works to carry out repairs on some failed portions of Onitsha roads, in Anambra, before the Christmas season.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, the FRSC Sector Commander in Anambra told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka, that Onitsha-Enugu expressway required a quick fix.

Irelewuyi said that the corps had identified some portions on the critical road corridor in Onitsha and wrote to the ministry on how best to put the road in shape before the yuletide.

He said that Onitsha was particularly challenging in terms of traffic management, especially areas such as Bridge-head, Tomato Market, Building materials, Tazzan, Barracks and Uga Junction of the expressway.

“We tend to have regular obstruction to traffic flow in these areas and this is due to activities of traders and the failed portions and potholes on the road.

“There are some portions of the roads that are contributing to the traffic challenge and we have made recommendations to the Federal Ministry of Works to do something about the potholes on that Onitsha road.

“If they can have palliative work done there, traffic will move freely. So, we are engaging the ministry of works on the possibility of getting it repaired.

“And we recommended that they need to get it done before the Christmas season when we usually record high vehicular movement, ” he said.

The sector commander said that the corps was also engaging market executives to ensure that traders move away from the expressway to allow free flow of traffic.

“Our next line of action is to approach the local government and the state Ministry of Trade and Commerce to erect barriers to barricade those traders from encroaching into the expressway.

“Also, vehicles bringing in goods to the state park along the road to offload and sometimes after offloading, they breakdown. We are working to ensure those vehicles parked on the laybys.

“Another issue we are handling now is Keke and shuttle operators who drop and pick passengers along the road,” he added. (NAN)

