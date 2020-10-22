Onitsha Chamber of Commerce wants FG to overhaul law enforcement agencies

The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA), has called for a comprehensive reform and overhaul of law enforcement agencies in Nigeria for better performance and security of citizens. The Chamber’s President, Mr Chris Ukachukwu, gave the advice in a statement on Thursday in Awka, Anambra. Ukachukwu commended the Federal Government for its prompt disbandment of the dreaded SARS outfit. “Aside the disbandment if SARS, efforts should also be channeled towards a comprehensive overhaul of the modus operandi of our law enforcement agencies to end the current EndSars protest across the country.

“The issues of conditions of service, remuneration, availability of working tools, housing, life insurance and general welfare should also be taken into consideration. “A total reorientation of their mindsets and attitudes, the integrity of their recruitment processes and increased level of quality training should be activated urgently. “Promotions and incentives should be based on merit to reduce frustrations and internal grievances in their system,” he said. Ukachukwu said it is the responsibility of the government to study both the immediate and remote causes of the protest with a view to solving them expeditiously.

“A time comes when people are no longer able to tolerate injustice, harrassments, extra-judicial killings, torture, corruption and highhandedness and decide to do something about it hence the ENDSARS protests which is spreading like wildfire across our land. “However, Onitsha Chamber feels that while every Nigerian is guaranteed the right to peaceful demonstrations, care should be taken by organisers to distance their protest from looters, robbers and hoodlums who have embedded themselves in the crowd. “We commiserate with all those who have been negatively impacted by this present crisis in one way or the other. “It is our prayer that the nation would emerge stronger and better at end of the day,” he said. (NAN)