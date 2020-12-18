ONICCIMA hails Buhari for reopening nation’s borders

The Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ONICCIMA) has hailed President Mohammadu Buhari’s directive for the re-opening of the nation’s borders.

The President of the chamber, Mr Chris Ukachukwu, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Onitsha on Friday.

Ukachukwu said the border closure had killed a lot of businesses in the country and at the border areas.

According to him, there is no way we can close our borders and survive economically as a nation under the COVID-19 pandemic and global recession.

He said the reopening of the borders would help to rejuvenate the nation’s economy once again.

“The development might also lead to further drop in the high rate of the naira in the black market because more goods and services will begin to exchange hands,” he said.

He appealed to the Federal Government to allow the borders to remain open until the economy fully bounced back.

The ONICCIMA boss feared that closing the borders again was capable of severing Nigeria’s diplomatic ties with her neighbours. (NAN)