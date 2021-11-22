Ongoing AFDB projects in Bauchi State reach 85% completion

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the African Development Bank (AfDB) are pictured in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, September 16, 2016. Picture taken September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Luc Gnago/File Photo – RC196B9DEF90

The Management of the African Development Bank (AFDB) says the ongoing developmental projects it is executing in some parts of Bauchi State have reached 85 per cent completion stage.

The Project Manager, Malam Garba Magaji, made this known in Bauchi on Monday during a two-day Mid Term Review (MTR) meeting on implemetation of projects being carried out by the bank.

Magaji explained that the bank had set aside N181million for the ongoing projects in Bauchi, Azare in Katagum Local Government Area (LGA), Dagauda in Dambam LGA, Duguri in Alkaleri LGA and Mashema in Itas/Gadau LGA.

He said the projects were on water supply and sanitation, education and health, youth empowerment and employment generation, and added that the bank would ensure their timely completion.

He said that the amount spent on the projects were part of the soft credit facility with moritorium of eight years.

The project manager said that AFDB would execute more projects to cover other areas of needs.

Earlier in his remarks, another official of the bank, Mr John Sifuwa, said the projects were aimed at improving life in communities in the North-East.

He said the bank was executing projects across in Gombe State, Bauchi State, Adamawa, Taraba and Borno, adding that the time frame for the projects had been extended by two years.

The initial three years time frame began in 2019.

He said the review meeting would enable the participants to exchange ideas and suggest ways of improvement on project implementation.

Gov. Bala Mohammed who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Kashim, commended the bank for the initiatives.

Mohammed said the state government would continue to provide enabling operational environment for a hitch-free implementation of the projects.

“The introduction of the Inclusive Basic Service Delivery And Empowerment Integrated Programme (IBSDLEIP) could not have been concieved at a more appropriate time than now, considering the poor economic situation of the state,” he said.

He said his administration had in the last two years executed numerous developmental projects which included projects in the health, education, agriculture and other critical sectors of the evonomy. (NAN)

