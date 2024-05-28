In the first year since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, Nigeria has embarked on a transformative journey towards stability, prosperity, and security, guided by the 8-Point Renewed Hope Agenda.

In the first year since President Bola Ahmed Tinubu assumed office on May 29, 2023, Nigeria has embarked on a transformative journey towards stability, prosperity, and security, guided by the 8-Point Renewed Hope Agenda. This milestone is detailed in the Ministry of Information and National Orientation’s report, titled “One Year of the Tinubu Administration – Building a Safer, Stronger, and Prosperous Nigeria,” highlighting the significant strides made under President Tinubu’s leadership to tackle critical national challenges and implement comprehensive policies aimed at fostering national growth and development.

Amidst economic challenges marked by turmoil and unemployment, the administration’s bold economic reforms have stabilized the economy and sparked growth. A significant move was the removal of the unsustainable fuel subsidy, redirecting approximately $10 billion annually towards critical sectors such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, and security.

This action alone led to a 50% reduction in petrol importation and increased state and local government revenues. The elimination of the foreign exchange subsidy and the harmonization of FOREX rates bolstered the Nigerian economy, resulting in the Nigerian Stock Exchange becoming the top-performing bourse globally and strengthening the Naira.

To ease the impact of these economic measures, the administration launched several interventions, including a wage award of N35,000 monthly for civil servants, the establishment of a tripartite committee for wage restructuring, and the creation of an Infrastructure Support Fund for states. Internationally, the administration has successfully attracted over $30 billion in investments, enhancing Nigeria’s global economic partnerships.

Security has been a major focus, with substantial investments aimed at modernizing the armed forces and achieving significant milestones in national security. These efforts have resulted in the liberation of over 4,600 hostages, neutralization of 9,300 criminals, and arrest of 7,000 terrorists and bandits. The security forces have also recovered thousands of weapons and rounds of ammunition, crucial in combating banditry and insurgency.

In addressing food security, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency, leading to the restructuring of the Ministry of Agriculture into the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security. Initiatives such as the National Agricultural Development Fund and the Dry Season Farming Initiative have been launched to bolster agricultural productivity and ensure food sufficiency.

Energy and natural resources management have seen enhanced security measures in the Niger Delta, leading to an increase in oil production and more stable natural gas output. Infrastructure development has also been prioritized, with significant investments in transportation networks including the activation of new rail lines and the initiation of the Lagos-Calabar Super Highway, and the inauguration of the Engineering Design of the Sokoto-Badagry Highway.

Healthcare and education have received substantial boosts under the Renewed Hope Agenda. The expansion of primary health centres and the introduction of the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act are part of efforts to improve access to essential services and opportunities for all Nigerians.

As we move forward, the Tinubu administration remains committed to its vision of a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous Nigeria, underpinned by strategic investments, youth empowerment, and improved governance. The progress made in just one year lays a solid foundation for sustained growth and development, promising a brighter future for all Nigerian citizens.

Mohammed Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation

May 28, 2024