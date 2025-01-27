One Year Anniversary, Dan Amana Felicitates with Gov. Ododo



As prominent sons and daughters of Kogi State felicitates with His Excellency, Alh. Ahmed Usman Ododo for his first year in office as Kogi State Governor, more goodwill messages pours in daily.



Among the first goodwill messages is coming from Dan Amana, the Onizeiza of Ebiraland, Alh. Dr. Abubakar IMAM, a business mogul and philanthropist.



In his congratulatory letter, Dr. Imam, also popularly referred to as Mayor, felicitates with the Governor for a successful one year tenure and pray that the remaining years ahead will usher in more people-oriented development and peaceful coexisting in the state.

Dr. Imam expressed his profound gratitude for leading a diverse ethnic state in an all-inclusive governance and therefore congratulated him for carrying the people along.

Speaking from his home, in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, the Dan Amana of Ebiraland, appraised the Governor of Kogi state as a political figure, whose deep sense of service, compassion, oriented policies, and well thought out programs and projects have in no small measures uplifted the lives of the people. Thess, he said have added to the much peace and unity enjoyed by the people of Kogi state and it’s environs.



While pledging his unflinching support and solidarity in ensuring Governor Ododo’s success, the Onizeiza Dr. Imam equally extolled the members of Governor Ododo’s cabinet for their cooperation and for working assiduously with the aspirations and vision of the leadership tenet of His Excellency, thereby providing dividends of democracy to Kogites, especially those at the grassroot.



The Onizeiza of Ebiraland equally commended the good people of Kogi state for their love and respect to Governor Ododo. He enjoined them to continue to support the administration of Governor Ododo, as the Chief Security Officer of Kogi state.