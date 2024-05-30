One Year Anniversary: APC Non-Serving Senators’ Council congratulates Tinubu

The APC Non Serving Senators’ Council has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his one-year anniversary in office.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Convener, Chairman Protem of the Council, Senator Basheer Lado, CON made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Lado, the council described the anniversary as celebration of one year of progress and resilience.

He stated,”Celebrating one year of Progress and resilience Under His Excellency Distinguished Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu,GCFR,President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“On behalf of the 103 APC Non Serving Senators Council.We extend our heartfelt Congratulations to you on the momentous occasion of your one-year anniversary in office. As dedicated stewards of our party and nation, we are profoundly grateful to God for guiding you to this pinnacle of your political career, entrusting you with the leadership of our great nation.

“Your courageous measures and decisive actions have been nothing short of transformative. The introduction of policies to attract foreign investments are testaments to your bold vision and unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s progress.

The strides you have made in infrastructure development are exemplary.

“The construction of the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway and the completion of the Second Niger Bridge are monumental achievements. Furthermore, your focus on “stomach infrastructure,” through initiatives aimed at enhancing food security and social welfare programs, underscores your dedication to improving the lives of all Nigerians.”

Lado added,”You have silenced your critics and proven them wrong by ensuring an administration that is inclusive and fair to all religious groups.

“Your active engagement with both Christian and Muslim communities have dispelled fears of religious bias, showcasing your commitment to unity and equality.

“Your impartial leadership has shone brightly, demonstrating fairness and justice at every turn. Your willingness to acknowledge and correct mistakes, such as revising initial tax policies to better suit small businesses, reflects your profound integrity and accountability.”

He further stated,”As the new face of Nigeria to the diplomatic and international business community, you have represented our country with distinction and honour.

“Your successful engagements with the United Nations and the African Union, alongside securing vital international trade agreements, have significantly enhanced Nigeria’s global standing.

“Your steadfast commitment to the principles of separation of powers, as evidenced by your support for the independence of the judiciary and the legislature, underscores your respect for our democratic institutions and the rule of law.

“We, the APC Non-Serving Senators Council, celebrate your remarkable achievements and look forward to continued progress and prosperity under your visionary leadership.

“Our council remains dedicated to supporting your administration and partnering with the government to advance our nation’s development and uphold the values we cherish.

“With profound respect and sincere congratulations.”