One Year After: Attahiru Foundation, biography, documentary for Launch

One year after his death, family and friends of Nigeria’s immediate past Chief of Army Staff, late Gen Ibrahim Attahiru, will, on Saturday, May 21, launch a foundation in his honour.

According to a statement issued by Programme Coordinator of the organisation, Dr Titus Orngu, the launch of the General Ibrahim Attahiru Foundation(GIAF) will coincide with the premiere of a documentary, and the presentation of a biography in honour of the late General.

Attahiru died in a plane crash in Kaduna, alongside ten other military officers and men on May 21, 2021.

While the documentary is entitled: “Ibrahim Attahiru, a soldier’s soldier,” the book is entitled: “The man, the soldier, the patriot, biography of Lt Gen Ibrahim.” They are directed and written by Adeola Osunkojo and Niran Adedokun, respectively. The book is publisher by Cable Books

Orngu explained that the documentary and biography are in celebration of the exemplary life of the late military officer, and an opportunity to introduce the ideals that guided his life to Nigerians, “especially at this time when the country needs the virtues of patriotism, selflessness and fellow feeling.”

The statement explained that the Foundation would work to advance strategic leadership on the African continent . Its core values will centre on the public good, integrity and accountability.

Priority areas for the Foundation, superintended by a Governing Board of Trustees, include Strategic Leadership; Peacebuilding, Reconstruction, and Rehabilitation; Human, Environmental, and Social Development; Mental Health and Psycho-social support; Research and Defence Advocacy.

Dignitaries expected at the events include top serving and retired military officers, political leaders, members of the academia and associates of the late General.

