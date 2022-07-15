One month countdown: New Football Season set to kick-off on DStv and GOtv

SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to the New Football Season as top action from the best leagues, teams, players and managers will return to their television screens in less than a month.

Ahead of the 2022/23 season, SuperSport is poised to offer live action from Europe’s best leagues including the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League.

In the Premier League, all eyes will be on the battle between Manchester City and Liverpool, as these two brilliant teams look set to battle for the title once again – but will the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United break the duopoly?

Real Madrid will begin La Liga as the favourites to retain their title, but a determined Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid will be itching to knock their city rivals off the perch, while Barcelona could be a wildcard under the leadership of club legend Xavi.

In Italy’s Serie A, AC Milan are still revelling in last season’s championship triumph, but arch rivals Internazionale will be gunning for their title, as will the likes of Juventus, Napoli and Roma in what could be another thrilling race for the Scudetto.

The UEFA Champions League is the gold standard for club football around the world and the big question is whether the big spenders Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain can finally become kings of Europe, or will the established royalty of Real Madrid emerge triumphant yet again?

The UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League provide a platform for other clubs to seek European glory, as evidenced by the respective triumphs of Eintracht Frankfurt and Roma last term.

The new Football Season gets more exciting as the sport’s most epic event will take place right in the middle of the campaign. The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, set to hold between November and December will see one nation crowned as the globe’s leading football team.

To avoid missing out on the New Football Season on SuperSport, customers can sign-up or reconnect to DStv and GOtv today by downloading the MyDStv or MyGOtv apps from the Apple and Google Play stores or by dialing *288# to subscribe.

New subscribers can take advantage of the ongoing Ghen Ghen Reloaded offer, which reduces the DStv decoder, dish kit with a one-month Compact subscription from ₦18,600 to ₦12,000 and the GOtv decoder, antenna with one-month GOtv Max subscription from N9,500 to N6,900

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

