One injured in gas truck accident in Kubwa- FRSC

Share the news













The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that two people were involved in a liquid gas truck accident along Kubwa express road, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that rescue operations were still ongoing at the scene of the accident involving the truck.

The Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), ACM Bisi Kazeem, who told NAN on Thursday in Abuja noted that two male adults were involved in the lone accident.

Kazeem added however, that one male adult was injured with bruises and leg pain, saying that he had been moved to Kubwa General Hospital.

He said that the accident occured at the early hours of thursday while the call came in at about 8:18 am noting that the response team arrived at 8:22am.

“The fire service are still there with our men and also with the police. So far, we have been able to move one casualty to the Kubwa General Hospital.”

On the possible cause of the accident, Kazeem, who noted that investigation was still ongoing, said that observations revealed that the tanker had lost control.

“It was a loss of control and the tanker fell. Although, investigation is still on, we can’t just be accurate for now,” he said.

Kazeem said that the FRSC would continue to put measures in place to address the challenges, adding that the Corps had initiated a new partnership with relevant stakeholders in road safety to curb them.

He urged tanker owners to put in place safety valve to avoid spillage of content of tankers in case of crashes. (NAN)

Related