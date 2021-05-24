One feared dead as police foil attempt to set station ablaze

Police in Lagos State on Monday foiled an attempt to ablaze the Oke-Odo Police Station in  Ile-Epo area after a commercial motorcyclist was allegedly killed in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that some irate youths and commercial motorcyclists had mobilised to attack the station before policemen from the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) and the Taskforce Unit were mobilised to the area.

They fire on car tyres to  protest  the alleged killing adding that they had had enough of the policemen.

A commercial motorcyclist, who simply gave his name as  Musa,  accused the police of conniving with a truck driver who killed a motorcyclist.

“We thought the police would arrest the man but the next thing we heard was that he had been released. This is sad, tired of the policemen here,” he  told NAN.

Mr Chukwuemeka Okafor, a trader, said  that policemen attached to Oke-Odo Police Division allegedly killed a man which resulted in the crisis.

“Policemen killed someone yesterday, Sunday, May 23. This made the people around  to get angry and decided to their grievances to the Oke-Odo Police Station.

“Some of the protesters tried burning the police station before more policemen arrived to save the situation.” he said.

However, Mr Adedamola Adeola, a resident of the area,  said that it was a moving  truck that killed a commercial motorcyclist after which other motorcyclists held the truck driver hostage.

“The police allegedly came and released the truck driver. This angered the motorcyclists and they moved to the police station with the intention of burning it down.” he said.

The spokesman of the Police in Lagos State, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi,  confirmed the incident.

He  said  that normalcy had  been restored to the area adding that no police station was burnt.

He said, “Disregard the fake news. Policemen are now lle Epo Area of the state to normalcy and maintain peace.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered a thorough into the incident.

“The wishes to debunk the rumour that lle Epo Police Station was ablaze by some  hoodlums. This news is false and should be disregarded.

“The will give details of the incident to the public as soon as possible.” he said. (NAN)

