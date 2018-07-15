One person was confirmed dead while six others sustained injuries in a lone accident involving a Toyota Picnic bus with registration number MUS 876 AT.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the development to newsmen in Abeokuta on Sunday.

He said the accident occurred at Kobape axis on Siun/Sagamu interchange along the Abeokuta-Ibadan Expressway.

Akinbiyi said that the accident was caused by a tyre burst which led to the bus somersaulting to the other side of the road.

“I learnt that the vehicle is a commercial vehicle which took off from Kuto Motor-Park and was heading toward Ibadan when it had a tyre burst and then somersaulted to the other side of the road.

“The driver, by name, Abiodun Farayola, died in the process because his body was thrown out of the vehicle in the course of the somersault, due to non-usage of the vehicle’s seatbelt and the impact of the speeding,” he said.

He explained that seven passengers were involved in the accident, the driver died while six others sustained various degrees of injuries.

The TRACE spokesperson added that the injured were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, while the dead body was deposited at the General Hospital’s mortuary, Ijaiye, Abeokuta. (NAN)