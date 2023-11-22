One dies, 7 injured as livestock truck crashes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

By Abiodun Lawal

One person died while seven others sustained injuries on Wednesday on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in a lone accident involving a truck carrying livestock and passengers.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun, Mrs Florence Okpe, confirmed the accident to newsmen in Abeokuta.

Okpe blamed the early morning accident on over-speeding and tyre burst, which led to loss of control of the vehicle by the driver.

She said those injured were taken to a hospital at Ogere in Ogun, while family members of the deceased took the corpse away.

She added that traffic had been diverted to an alternative route so the truck could be removed from the accident scene.

Okpe also told newsmen that a kerosene tanker fell on “Long Bridge’’ on the same expressway, also on Wednesday, but no death or injury was recorded.

“Another tanker has been called to trans-load the kerosene the fallen truck was carrying and the area is corned off to avoid a possible secondary crash,’’ she said. (NAN)

