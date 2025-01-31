One died, many injured in army route march – GOC

By Oladapo Udom

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army has said that one soldier died while several others sustained injuries from an accident during its Bi-Annual Route March near Myhoung Barracks, Yaba, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) earlier reported that the Division confirmed an accident involving a driver in a private vehicle that recklessly rammed into participating troops during the route march.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81 Division, Maj.-Gen. Farouk Mijinyawa, in a statement signed on Friday, expressed his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased soldier.

Mijinyawa also prayed for the speedy recovery of all the wounded.

“The deceased has been deposited in the mortuary while those injured are currently receiving medical care at 68 Nigerian Army Reference Hospital Yaba, Lagos.

“The 81 Division Military Police, in conjunction with other relevant security agencies, are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to this incident,” he said.

The GOC called for calm among the public as investigation into the sad occurrence had commenced.

He said the Division remained steadfast in its commitment to training and readiness to discharge its duties in spite of the devastating event.

“Furthermore, this tragic loss will not deter the Division’s dedication to safeguarding the lives and property within its Area of Responsibility (AoR) in accordance with the NA’s constitutional mandate,” Mijinyawa said.

NAN reports that the route march is a Nigerian Army training designed to enhance operational readiness and it involves Nigerian Army formations across Lagos State. (NAN)