One die, as unknown gunmen attack Kwara community — NSCDC

September 27, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project, Security, Zainab Suleiman Okino 0



The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reported  that unidentified gunmen attacked a farm settlement at Ahun village, Oro-Ago, Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara, killing a teenager.

This was contained a press signed the command’s spokesman, Mr Babawale Afolabi, and made available to newsmen Ilorin, on Sunday.

Afolabi said incident happened at night, on Sept. 25, during which two persons sustained bullet wounds.

“On Sept. 26, community leaders from Ahun farm settlement Oro-Ago, reported at our Divisional the area, about an attack on their community unknown gunmen.

“The gunmen were their large numbers and they started shooting sporadically when they entered the community, which resulted the killing of one Rukayat, a teenager, a stray bullet,” he said.

The spokesman said motive behind the attack had not been established, adding; “ commenced further investigations.”

He said command was working with the community’s leaders, to get to the roots of the matter, adding that additional security officers had been deployed around the community, to forestall another attack. (NAN)

