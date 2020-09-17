One dead, two injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident 

Share the news













One person was confirmed dead while two others sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident involving an Iveco truck and a Ford bus near Isara bridge on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, the Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to newsmen in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Akinbiyi said that the accident occurred around 1:30pm and was caused by loss of control on the part of the driver of the bus marked LND 631 XX. He said that the bus rammed into the stationary truck marked KTU 608 XW. Akinbiyi said that five male adults were involved in the accident, two of whom were in the truck, and three in the bus.

“One of the passengers in the bus died on the spot while the driver and the other passenger are recuperating in the hospital,” he said

Akinbiyi said that the injured victims were taken to Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) Sagamu while the deceased was deposited at the hospital mortuary. He enjoined drivers to adopt 100 per cent concentration while behind the wheels and avoid reckless driving.(NAN)

