‘One chance’ snatched Igboho aides’ case file, DSS tells court

September 8, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



Department of State Services (DSS) told Federal High Court, Abuja that some criminal elements – “ chance’’ had stolen its case-file.


NPower

DSS said case file contained fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the 12 associates of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (aka) Sunday Igboho.

When matter was called on Wednesday, to DSS, Mr Idowu Awo, said file which contained court processes served on DSS by the aides was stolen from a member of the service legal team.

Awo said the “-chance’’ thieves snatched case-file from his colleague, who unknowingly boarded their vehicle.

12 associates of Igboho instituted rights enforcement suit against DSS for parading them in the media as common criminals.

In suit,  aides are seeking a declaration of court that their detention beyond 48 hours and their media parade without a court conviction constituted a breach on their fundamental rights.

They are also seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the DSS from interfering with their personal liberty and of expression.

The associates also prayed the court to order the DSS to pay them N100 million for aggravated and exemplary damages, for what they described as a serial breach of their constitutional rights.

to the 12, Mr Timilehin Odunwo, told newsmen that his clients were also asking for an order restraining the DSS from any further harassment.

The judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu, however, ruled that the case file be returned to the registry for reassignment to a regular court.

Egwuatu said since the court’s annual vacation was almost over, he would not have time to hear and determine the matter as a vacation judge.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that operatives of the DSS on July 1 raided Igboho’s residence in Oyo and arrested 12 of his supporters.

They were subsequently moved to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they were detained.

Subsequently, the detainees, through their lawyer, Mr Pelumi Olajengbesi, filed an application asking the court to inquire into the circumstances constituting the grounds of their arrest and detention since July 2.

Olajengbesi further asked the court that where it deemed fit, his clients should be admitted to bail.

Ruling on the application on Aug. 4, Justice Egwuatu admitted all the applicants to bail.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,