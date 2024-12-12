“One chance”: Police nab 8 suspects, recover 7 vehicles in FCT

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it arrested eight suspects and recovered seven vehicles over “one chance” robbery in the territory in one week.

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said it arrested eight suspects and recovered seven vehicles over “one chance” robbery in the territory in one week.

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr Olatunji Disu, said this during a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said three Point of Sale (POS) machines, five laptops, three phones, 203 dollars, 109 phone memory cards, one blindfold and one plier were recovered from the suspects within the period.

The CP said the arrest and recoveries were in line with the commitment of the command to eradicate “one chance” robbery in the FCT.

The CP said the breakthroughs were achieved through robust intelligence gathering, surveillance and targeted interventions.

According to him, a notable trend identified during the operations that led to the arrest and recoveries is that most of the vehicles used by the syndicate are tinted.

“This has made it easier for the criminals to conceal their activities and avoid detection.

“The command has dismantled key syndicates, apprehended suspects and recovered crucial exhibits,” he said.

The CP said three suspects linked to a network operating from Mararaba area of Nasarawa State were among the syndicates arrested by operatives from the command, within the week.

He said the three suspects had confessed to be members of the syndicate, playing different roles during their operations.

Disu said that one of the suspects played the role of a fake passenger to lure unsuspecting victims, the second identified potential victims at crowded bus stops and marketplaces while the third suspect targeted commuters during rush hours.

The CP said one Golf Three car with registration number TRN 647 AA and one Peugeot 406 with registration number ABJ 145 LQ were recovered from the suspects.

According to him, the arrest of the suspects represents a significant stride in the command’s fight against organised crime.

The CP said the command was intensifying efforts to arrest the fleeing leader of the gang. (NAN)