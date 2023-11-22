“One chance” over as FCTA rolls out buses, taxis for public transport – Wike

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nysom Wike, says FCT Administration has concluded plans to roll out new buses and taxis for public transportation in Abuja.

Wike, who disclosed this during a high-level meeting with estate developers in Abuja on Tuesday, added that the development would address the problem of “one chance” operators in the FCT.

The minister assured residents of the FCT that the buses and taxis would be rolled out in the next one month.

“I assure you that once the buses and taxis are on the road, the problem of “one chance” will be a thing of the past.

“However, if you make the mistake of going to enter a taxi and a bus that is not our own, it is your own problem.

“The buses and taxis will ply the routes of Maitama, Asokoro and other parts of the city,” he said.

He also said that to ensure maximum security of residents, the FCTA would kick commercial tricycle operators out of Abuja, adding that some of the operators were agents of criminals.

“I know some of you will say, oh! We are struggling. I know they are struggling to have something. I agree, but our interest is to protect our city.

“I will not because you are dying of hunger and allow people to die. I owe a duty to protect the people that are doing genuine businesses in our city,” he added.

The minister explained that a stiff decision was not taken against the tricycle operators because public buses and taxis were not on the roads as alternatives.

He said: “we could not take action without providing an alternative. Now that we have the alternative, we are not afraid to take that action.

“They should move to the rural areas.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incidence of “one chance” is on the increase in the city with many residents falling victim to the criminal acts.

Worst hit are civil servants and journalists.

“One chance” vehicles are used by criminal groups disguised as commercial drivers and commuters operating within Abuja city, particularly during closing hours and late into the night.

They lure their victims by disguising as commercial taxis and dispossess the passengers of their valuables.

Many of the operators use force to empty victims’ bank accounts using point-of-sale machines, according to the account of victims. (NAN)

