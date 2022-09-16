Ondo workers commiserate with Akeredolu over mother’s death

By Oluwafemi Ojo

Senior civil servants in Ondo State have commiserated with Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over the demise of his mother, Madam Grace Akeredolu.

In a statement issued on Friday in Akure, Chairman, Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria , Mr Musa Ademuyiwa, enjoined the governor to take solace in the fact that the deceased died at a ripe age after a fulfilled and eventful life.

Ademuyiwa described Madam Akeredolu as a devout Christian with a caring heart and loved by her children and family members.

He further noted that the deceased lived her life for the service of God and humanity, adding that her death should, therefore, be celebrated.

Ademuyiwa, who described the governor’s death as a great loss, not only to the Akeredolu family but to the entire state, prayed God to grant the governor and the entire family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)

