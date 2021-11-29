Ondo varsity matriculates 1,000 students

The Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State has matriculated about 1,000 students for the 2020/2021 academic session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that students for the 11th matriculation were admitted into the Departments of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, Engineering and Engineering Technology and School of Sciences.

Prof. Sunday Ogunduyile, the Vice Chancellor, OAUSTECH, urged the students to always be serious and dedicated to their studies as their primary assignment.

Ogunduyile, who was due for retirement in 2022, also admonished them to exhibit good conduct, shun all forms of social vices like hooliganism, stealing, cultism, drunkenness, night crawling and examination malpractices that could mar their future.

“You are privileged to be admitted into this institution at a time when the institution is undergoing developmental process both in academics, social and infrastructure.

“I congratulate you, your parents and guardians for opening a new chapter in your life which will reshape your lives to be better persons in life.

“I urge you to be dedicated, concentrate on your studies which are your primary objective in the institution and shun all forms of social vices which could mar your future,” Ogunduyile said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...