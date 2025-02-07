Ondo varsity hails scholar over NSPS thesis prize award

Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, Vice Chancellor, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, has commended Dr Alaba Joseph-Adebayo



By Aderemi Bamgbose

Prof. Temi Ologunorisa, Vice Chancellor, Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, has commended Dr Alaba Joseph-Adebayo on his thesis award.

Dr Joseph-Adedayo, a lecturer at the institution, recently won the 2025 Nigerian Society of Physical Sciences (NSPS) PhD Thesis Prize in Chemistry.

The title of the thesis is: Production and Characterisation of Rigid Bio Based Foams from Plant-Derived Chemicals (Chemistry).

The prize is a prestigious award that recognises exceptional research contributions, academic excellence and commitment to advancing knowledge in physical sciences.

The vice chancellor while commending the don on Friday in Okitipupa, said that the feat was a testament to his hard work, dedication, and innovative research in Chemistry.

“We are proud of Joseph-Adebayo’s accomplishment which reflects the high standards of research excellence at OAUSTECH.

“This award is a well-deserved recognition of his innovative research in his thesis tiled: Production and characterisation of rigid biobased foams from plant-derived chemicals (Chemistry).

“The OAUSTECH community, therefore, joins the NSPS in congratulating Joseph-Adebayo and the other winners on this outstanding achievement, which brings honour and recognition to their respective institutions and the nation at large,” Ologunorisa said.

He added that Joseph-Adebayo was among the four distinguished scholars from other institutions who received the 2025 NSPS PhD thesis prize award.

He listed Dr Ezekiel Olaoluwa-Omole (Mathematics and Statistics) Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, and Dr Chidiebere Charles-Agoha (Earth Sciences) Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Imo, as other awardees.

Dr Cookey Iyen (Physics and Astronomy) Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, also received the award.

On his part, Prof. Ilemobayo Oguntimehin, OAUSTECH’s Director, Centre for Research and Development, also congratulations Joseph-Adebayo on the award.

He described the achievement as a shining example of the quality of research work being carried out by young Nigerian scholars.

“His work has the potential of making significant contributions to the field of Chemistry,” Oguntimehin said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the award was announced on the NSPS website.

Each of the awardees will receive a cash prize of N500,000, a certificate and a plaque.

They will also receive life membership of the Society (LNSPS) article publication charge waiver for one article per year in any NSPS journal for three years, and an editorial position in one of the NSPS journals. (NAN)