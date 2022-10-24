Ondo varsity gets NUC approval for new courses

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The National University Commission (NUC) has approved Management Sciences programmes for Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State.

This was contained in an NUC approval letter, signed by Dr N.B Saliu, Director of Academic Planning for the Executive Secretary NUC, made available to newsmen on Monday in Okitipupa.

According to the NUC letter, the approved programmes are BSc Accounting, BSc Management, BSc Entrepreneurship and BSc Project Management with effect from 2022/2023 academic session.

“I am directed to inform the Vice Chancellor that the Executive Secretary has considered and approved the establishment of full time mode of the undergraduate programnes to be run in the main campus of the university.

“The programmes shall bear only the approved title of nomenclature and any change would require the approval of the commission.

“The University is enjoined to provide adequate human and material resources for the development and growth of the programmes,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, the institution has encouraged all students who scored 160 and above on their Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) results to apply for the new approved courses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programmes were approved based on several resource assessment visits to OAUSTECH.

NAN also reports that the newly approved programmes would be added to the existing 19 programmes in the university. (NAN)

