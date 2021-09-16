Ondo varsity awaits NUC approval on postgraduate studies

The Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUTECH) says it is set to commence postgraduate studies.

The school said that the move was part of its efforts to intensify research and find solutions to array of issues in Ondo State and the country at large.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Okitipupa on Thursday, Mr Ganiu Saliu, the school Registrar, said that the institution was awaiting the approval of the National Universities Commission (NUC) before commencement of the programme.

According to him, the four departments waiting for approval, all domiciled in the School of Science, are Biological Sciences, Chemical Sciences, Mathmetical Sciences and Physical Sciences.

Saliu said that the NUC had visited the institution twice for resource verification, which was to study the environment, facilities, equipment and resources on ground for effective take-off of the post graduate studies.

“The NUC visited the institution the second time this week, and from what was on ground and which they attested to, it’s a signal that the programme would be approved,” he said.

The Registrar said the idea of the postgraduate studies was conceived in 2017, but could not be achieved because of paucity of funds.

He said that the postgraduate studies would also increase the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the institution, aside the improved research that would be used to solve many problems.

“Efforts of the institution have been geared towards making researches in order to find lasting solutions to arrays of problems facing the economy that can take the state and the county out of doldrum.

“The NUC has visited us twice now for “resource verification,” and the second visit is this week. The signal we see is that the programne will be approved.

“Aside the researches, the programne will also boost the IGR of the institution because of the tuition which will be charged and it will also help the institution to be financially bouyant,” Saliu said.

NAN reports that the Biological Sciences would offer Masters in Botany, Microbiology, Zoology and Fisheries and Aquaculture while Chemical Sciences would offer Masters in Biochemistry and Industrial Chemistry.

NAN also reports that Mathematical Sciences would offer Masters in Mathematics and Computer Science while Physical Sciences would also offer Masters in Physics and Geophysics. (NAN)

