Ondo varsity ASUU joins nationwide strike

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) chapter of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State, says it has joined the ASUU nationwide strike.

Dr Rotini Olorunisola, Chairman, ASUU chapter of OAUSTECH, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Okitipupa.

He added that the decision to join the nationwide strike was the outcome of a meeting with various stakeholders and deliberations at the union congress on Tuesday.

He also clarified that the nationwide strike was a clarion call by the national union, of which all chapters must obey.

“After meetings with stakeholders and deliberations at our congress, I can authoritatively say we have joined the nationwide strike.

“The strike is also a call from the national body which other chapters have to honour because we are all affected by government decisions,” Olorunisola said.

NAN reports that the national ASUU, on Monday declared a month nationwide strike, for the Federal Government to honour some of the union’s demands

.

The union had been agitating for a number of demands, including payment of Earned Academic Allowance and revitalisation fund.

Also, the union had called for replacement of the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) with the University Transparency and Accountability System (UTAS), among several others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

