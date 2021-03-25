Ondo to construct more roads – Akeredolu

The  Government says it will construct more roads to the number of accidents caused by bad ones in the state.Gov.Rotimi Akeredolu said this on Thursday in Akure when the Zonal Commanding of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC),  RS11,, Assistant Emmanuel Abe, him a courtesy visitThe News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that offices under the command watch from Osun to Ondo and Oyo States.Akeredolu, represented by his deputy,

Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, said his government had contructed more roads than any government had done, in his first four years.He said that his second term not for resting as believed in some quarters, but for  him to continue to work hard for the people of the stateThe governor  promised to continue collaboration with the  FRSC for environment to carry their duties.“We have constructed old and new roads to avert accidents. With the records on ground, no government has been able to achieve the kilometres of roads this government achieved in the first term.“More roads will still be constructed with road furniture being put in place as requested,”

he saidAbe, on his part, said that 49 people had died from road accidents from January till date, while  no fewer than 200 were .He also said the state did not have enough ’s licence issuing offices, as it had only have four.  Abe urged the government to create more licensing offices to ease access to licences and boost the state’s internally generated revenue.(NAN)

