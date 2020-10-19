Ondo SWAN congratulates Akeredolu on re-election

The Sports Writers’ Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Ondo State chapter, has congratulated Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu on his re-election for a second term in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akeredolu emerged victorious, with 292,830 over his runner-up, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who scored 195,791 votes at the Oct. 10 governorship election in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by Wahab Bankole and Segun Giwa, the Chairman and Secretary of SWAN respectively, on Monday in Akure.

According to the association, Akeredolu’s victory will further bring hope and assurance of a brighter future to the sports men and women in the state, especially as sporting activities are gradually returning after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For us in SWAN, the victory of Akeredolu, our Grand Patron, at the poll was a clear demonstration of the peoples’ confidence and trust in his leadership quality to steer the ship of the Sunshine State to the promise land,” it said.

The association called on all stakeholders to join hands with the Akeredolu-led administration to ensure that the state attained its full potentials and witnessed development in all sectors.

“We also urge our grand patron to ensure maximum support for the state athletes ahead of the National Sports Festival, coming up in Benin later in the year.

“He should equally support all football teams under the watch of the state football agency, as the new season is fast approaching,” association said. (NAN)