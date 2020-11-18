Ondo Students’ Association empowers 5,000 students in ICT

The National Association of Ondo State Students (NAOSS) has empowered more than 5,000 students of Ondo State origin through its digital skill aquisition programmes.

The association stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Akure by its Global President, Mr Ayoade Kikiowo.

Kikiowo said that the project was targetted at empowering the students with skills in some areas, such as Copywriting and Blogging, Graphic Design and Illustration, Forex/Cryptocurrencies as well as Digital and Social Media Marketing.

“This programme is targetted at empowering Ondo State students with relevant 21st century digital skills. It is no more news that the world is turning digital; we are in that future already.

“More than 5,000 students across Nigeria will benefit from this initiative.

“The association is, no doubt, persuaded that the initiative will prepare the students in secondary schools and tertiary institutions for the emerging digital economy.

“It will also raise a crop of problem solvers who will help reduce the unemployment rate in the country,” he said.

Kikiowo noted that Nigerian youths and students had been badly affected by the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He, however, appealed to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu not to renege on his promise of paying of bursary allowances, especially now that the country was just recovering from the effects of COVID-19.

“It is clear that payment of bursary will relieve our members. We have waited for over eight months now and we call on the governor to hearken to our pleas.

”We also call on the state government to look into the payment of WAEC fees for students in public schools so as to lift the burden off the shoulders of their parents. (NAN)