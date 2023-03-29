Ondo State’s Gov. Akeredolu eulogises Tinubu, says he is an inspirational figure

By Segun Giwa

Ondo State’s Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday in Akure described Sen. Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, as an inspirational figure and the most innovative person in the nation’s political history.

In a congratulatory statement to Tinubu on his attainment of 71 years of age, Akeredolu said Tinubu had demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the service of the country.

“We welcome the liberating realisation that with the right leader; with optimism, integrity and a plan, we can kick-start development and are on the path to hyper modernity.

“You’ve walked this democratic path with honour as a political giant with an enviable, infectious, and positive impact and total commitment to the ethos and tenets of democracy.

“Your love for Nigeria and Nigerians has continually fired your passion for service.

“As you prepare to mount the saddle, you deserve all the support required of all patriots,’’ the governor said in a statement issued by his media aide, Mr Richard Olatunde.

Akeredolu added that Tinubu’s unfaltering determination and passion to achieve what he set out to do were so remarkable and truly inspirational.

“Your rich experience as a former senator and governor, and your roles in nurturing and sustaining our democratic transition, combined with your depth of understanding of the Nigerian situation, will be an immeasurable asset to Nigerians.

“You’ve marked phenomenal moments in both your career and in politics.

“Your unswerving demonstration of love for providing a ladder of choices to promising leaders and investment in human capital placed you as the much-needed ideological tool for the development of our country.

“On this occasion of your birthday, we pray to God to grant you more wisdom, strength, knowledge and sound health to continue to serve humanity and country,’’ Gov. Akeredolu said. (NAN)